Jaundice returns to Odisha's Cuttack

Fresh outbreak of jaundice in the Millennium City has spread panic among the residents of the affected localities.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Fresh outbreak of jaundice in the Millennium City has spread panic among the residents of the affected localities. Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner Bikash Mohapatra said 8 to 10 persons in Ward 10 are suffering from the water borne disease. But unofficial sources claimed that more than 20 persons have been affected by jaundice in Sidheswar Sahi, Ramagada and Mansighpatna localities of Ward 10.

Collector Sushant Mohapatra on Sunday visited the affected localities to take stock of the situation. “I visited affected localities and discussed with CMC Commissioner, PHEO officials and Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO). I have given direction to take necessary steps immediately to check the outbreak,” the Collector said.

Use of contaminated drinking water due to leakage in pipelines is the cause behind resurgence of the disease, said CMC Commissioner. “All necessary precautionary measures have been taken by the CMC and sanitation programmes intensified in the affected areas,” he said.The Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA), which is engaged in renovation work of the drainage and sewerage projects of the city, has cut a drinking water pipeline following which the water has been contaminated leading to outbreak of the disease.

However, acting on the direction, the PHEO officials have repaired it and taken steps to check the contamination by using bleaching, Mohapatra told.Chief District Medical Officer Biswakalyan Patnaik said water samples from the affected localities have been collected and sent to Water Testing Laboratory for examination.Further course of action will be initiated after receiving the report, he added.

