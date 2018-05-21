Home States Odisha

Maoist posters surface in Malkangiri

Maoists have reportedly put up posters in Kalimela area, warning contractors of facing dire consequences if they continue to work for the road construction projects.

Published: 21st May 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:Maoists have reportedly put up posters in Kalimela area, warning contractors of facing dire consequences if they continue to work for the road construction projects. This has spread panic among the contractors engaged in various ongoing projects.

The posters have been apparently put by CPI(Maoist) Kalimela Area Committee. “Contractor of Umerkote will be punished if he doesn’t halt the ongoing tar road construction project being carried out with the support of police informers and politicians from Kalimela to Kurub”, the poster reads.
The PMGSY road, being built by Rural Development department, will provide connectivity to pockets affected by Maoist menace.

“The ultras are desperate to strengthen their shrinking base in these areas. We are committed to end the red menace in this area”, a police official said.The official has also confirmed the report of the Maoist posters.  Maoists had released such posters out of fear as the construction of roads will facilitate movement of the security forces in the interior pockets of the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Cops in dark on serial killer’s whereabouts

Knowledge Hub for students inaugurated

JITPL stares at coal crisis

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding