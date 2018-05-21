Home States Odisha

Varsity status to law college soon

The State Government has decided to upgrade Madhusudan Law College to Law University and enhance welfare fund of the lawyers very soon.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government has decided to upgrade Madhusudan Law College to Law University and enhance welfare fund of the lawyers very soon.This was announced here by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while addressing the state executive meeting of BJD’s Legal Front on Sunday.

“Steps have been taken at the Government level to declare Madhusudan Law College as the Law University. The Advocates’ Welfare Fund will be enhanced from the present ` three crore to ` five crore from next year,” he said.

The Government will also establish an advocate academy for training and the skill development of lawyers in the districts. The Chief Minister requested the lawyers’ community to support the fight for Mahanadi in the coming days.

