Australian envoy visits Centurion University

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu visited Centurion University on a three-day tour from May 17 to 19 to gain first hand experience of the skill development and integration into higher education, a unique model in action which has been acknowledged by the United Nations, UNESCO, World Bank, and NITI Ayog in various reports and fora.

While visiting the Bhubaneswar Campus on May 17, the High Commissioner dedicated the Centre for Excellence for Apparel and Textile and inaugurated the Gram Tarang New Office Floor. She was accompanied by Louise McSorley, Counsellor (Education and Training) and Shazia Naqvi, Advisor (Education and Training). Sidhu visited and interacted with the students taking part in skill training in various workshops.

The High Commissioner interacted with about 200 students from across India who were on the campus for internship in Automotive and Automobile delivered by the Start-up Enterprise “Sky Rider” established by Centurion University. She also had a brief interaction with the students who are being trained to work in Poland.

Mukti Mishra, resident of the University said, “We are hoping to have 500 Australian students and First Nation citizens (aborigines) to visit the university every year for knowledge-sharing and learning. Similarly, 30 of our faculty members and students will be in Australia every year for experiential and cultural learning.”