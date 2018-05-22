Home States Odisha

Child lifting rumour sparks assault on four innocents in Odisha's Rayagada

Four unidentified persons including a juvenile were mercilessly beaten up in separate incidents over the last 24 hours in the district on the suspicion of being child lifters.

Published: 22nd May 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

The victim hailing from Bangladesh surrounded by a mob in Rayagada | Express

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Four unidentified persons including a juvenile were mercilessly beaten up in separate incidents over the last 24 hours in the district on the suspicion of being child lifters.The attacks were triggered by rumours of child kidnappers prowling in the district that went viral on social media. Police said two of the four victims of mob violence are mentally challenged.On Sunday evening, locals mistook a woman, who was roaming on the streets o Majhiguda within Kalyansinghpur police limits, as a child abductor and thrashed her. Later, the mob-handed over the woman, who hails from West Bengal, to police. 

A similar attack unfolded at Jamadei Pentha within Seshkhal police limits on Monday. A juvenile, who also hails from West Bengal, was assaulted by a mob on same charges. Later on the day, two persons were brutally beaten up by locals on the suspicion of being child lifters at Rayagada town. The victims belong to Uttar Pradesh and Bangladesh respectively. All the three victims sustained injuries and were rescued from the mobs by police.

Police sources said the woman and the victim from Bangladesh are mentally retarded. Rayagada SP Rahul PR said rumours about a criminal gang entering Rayagada district to kidnap children are circulating on social media. Police detained some persons for suspicious behaviour after receiving complaints from the public. But so far, their involvement in any criminal activity has not been found, the SP said.

He further said people should immediately report to police if they observe any suspicious behaviour instead of resorting to violence. “Legal action will be taken against persons taking law into their own hands,” Rahul said. Sources said all police stations in the district have been put on alert and instructed to watch out for any suspicious persons.On the other hand, the rumours have spread panic in the district. Fearing for their children’s safety, parents are confining the kids in homes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Child lifting mob violence Rayagada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Lawyers support Mahanadi strike

Dharmendra Pradhan

Odisha rejects Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's plea on petrol price

Workshop on ‘Paree’

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures