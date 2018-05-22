Home States Odisha

Lawyers support Mahanadi strike

 All Odisha Lawyers’ Association on Monday extended support to the Mahanadi Bachao Andolan, a State-level water conservation outfit, and demanded that the Mahanadi Water Dispute

Published: 22nd May 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All Odisha Lawyers’ Association on Monday extended support to the Mahanadi Bachao Andolan, a State-level water conservation outfit, and demanded that the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal should start the proceeding soon. The association also announced free legal support to the State Government over Mahanadi river water sharing dispute with Chhattisgarh. Besides taking part in State-level water conservation outfit’s event on May 29, the association will also organise a meeting to be attended by experts related to water disputes for making Odisha’s stand stronger before the Tribunal. 

The association’s president Gyana Ranjan Mohanty informed that they would also launch a signature campaign across all the bars, having about 55,000 members, in the State to highlight their demands of opening all the gates of Kalma barrage in Chhattisgarh and not restricting the flow of water into Mahandi in Odisha till pronouncement of any verdict by the Tribunal. “We will hand over the memorandum having signatures of members of all the bars to the Chief Justice of India,” Mohanty said. 

The Chief Justice of India nominated Supreme Court Judge AM Khanwilkar as chairman of the Tribunal. The two other members are Justice Ravi Ranjan of Patna High Court and Justice Justice Indermeet Kaur Kochhar of Delhi High Court. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Naveen’s new mantra for ministers

State rejects Pradhan plea on petrol price

Workshop on ‘Paree’

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures