Home States Odisha

Two suspected Maoist cadres hurt in fire exchange with SOG

Two suspected Maoist cadres sustained injuries during an exchange of fire with personnel of SOG in Kholibhitar area inside Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd May 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Two suspected Maoist cadres sustained injuries during an exchange of fire with personnel of SOG in Kholibhitar area inside Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary here on Tuesday. The duo was identified as 50-year-old Chatur Chinda and 40-year-old Bidya Chinda of Kholibhitar.

The SOG teams rescued the injured with help of DVF and rushed them to district headquarters hospital. Later, the duo was shifted to a private hospital in Raipur. Briefing media, Nuapada SP Smith P Parmar said Maoists fired at SOG teams during combing operation following which the security forces retaliated on Tuesday. During search, the SOG personnel unearthed a Maoist camp and recovered two rifles, 16 rounds of ammunition, one knife, uniforms, Maoist literature and cash of Rs 1,150, the SP informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maoist Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold