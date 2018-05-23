Two suspected Maoist cadres hurt in fire exchange with SOG

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Two suspected Maoist cadres sustained injuries during an exchange of fire with personnel of SOG in Kholibhitar area inside Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary here on Tuesday. The duo was identified as 50-year-old Chatur Chinda and 40-year-old Bidya Chinda of Kholibhitar.

The SOG teams rescued the injured with help of DVF and rushed them to district headquarters hospital. Later, the duo was shifted to a private hospital in Raipur. Briefing media, Nuapada SP Smith P Parmar said Maoists fired at SOG teams during combing operation following which the security forces retaliated on Tuesday. During search, the SOG personnel unearthed a Maoist camp and recovered two rifles, 16 rounds of ammunition, one knife, uniforms, Maoist literature and cash of Rs 1,150, the SP informed.