Appoint new Urology head of SCB, Orissa High Court tells Health Secretary

A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Vineet Saran and Justice B R Sarangi also directed the Secretary to ensure that Prof Hota is not involved in examination process.

CUTTACK: In a significant order, the Orissa High Court has directed the Commissioner-cum- Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, to appoint a new HOD in Urology Department of SCB Medical, other than Prof Dateswar Hota, within 10 days. A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Vineet Saran and Justice B R Sarangi also directed the Secretary to ensure that Prof Hota is not involved in examination process. The directives came in response to a writ petition filed by Amiya Shankar Paul and 11 other resident students of SCB Medical challenging the actions of Prof Hota as HOD of Urology Department.

They had alleged in the petition that Prof Hota misutilised his position as HOD and harassed the petitioners by forcing them to work in his private clinic and residence by allegedly threatening to fail them in examination and ruin their career. The students had apprehended that if Prof Hota was allowed to be involved in examination, they would face difficulties because of allegations raised against him and the subsequent writ petition before the High Court.

The High Court, while hearing the matter, granted four weeks time to file response to the writ petition to each of the opposite parties. However, the counsel appearing for Prof Hota stated before the court that he has voluntarily stayed away from the process of examination and was no more interested to work as HOD of Urology Department. Considering such submissions made on behalf of Prof Hota, the HC passed the order.

