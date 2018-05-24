Home States Odisha

False affidavit row: Orissa High Court stays lower court order on MP Baijayant Panda

As per reports, a voter from Kendrapara Sadar localities had filed case against Panda in Kendrapara SDJM court alleging that the MP had submitted a false affidavit.

Published: 24th May 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday issued interim stay on Kendrapara Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) order in connection with false poll affidavit case filed against MP Baijayant Panda. As per reports, Dillip Kumar Das, a voter from Kendrapara Sadar localities had filed case against Panda in Kendrapara SDJM court alleging that the MP had submitted a false affidavit during 2014 general elections. 

Earlier on March 15, Gopal Lenka, a resident of Harianta in Tangi of Cuttack district, had also filed a plea at the SDJM court alleging Panda had concealed information in his poll affidavit.

The petitioner had sought registration of case against the Parliamentarian under Section 125 (A) of the Representation of the People Act.

After hearing the cases, the court had ordered local police to submit a report after registering a criminal case against him and launching an investigation into the matter. Citing that the lower court’s order is illegal, Panda had moved HC seeking dismissal of the case.The single bench of High Court comprising Justice Dr BR Sarangi heard the case and ordered a stay on police investigation besides any other related proceedings in connection with the case while posting the next date for hearing to June 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
false poll affidavit case Baijayant Panda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day