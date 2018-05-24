False affidavit row: Orissa High Court stays lower court order on MP Baijayant Panda

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday issued interim stay on Kendrapara Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) order in connection with false poll affidavit case filed against MP Baijayant Panda. As per reports, Dillip Kumar Das, a voter from Kendrapara Sadar localities had filed case against Panda in Kendrapara SDJM court alleging that the MP had submitted a false affidavit during 2014 general elections.

Earlier on March 15, Gopal Lenka, a resident of Harianta in Tangi of Cuttack district, had also filed a plea at the SDJM court alleging Panda had concealed information in his poll affidavit.

The petitioner had sought registration of case against the Parliamentarian under Section 125 (A) of the Representation of the People Act.

After hearing the cases, the court had ordered local police to submit a report after registering a criminal case against him and launching an investigation into the matter. Citing that the lower court’s order is illegal, Panda had moved HC seeking dismissal of the case.The single bench of High Court comprising Justice Dr BR Sarangi heard the case and ordered a stay on police investigation besides any other related proceedings in connection with the case while posting the next date for hearing to June 21.