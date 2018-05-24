HSC Suppl Exam from June 22

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Wednesday announced details of the programmes of High School Certificate (HSC) Supplementary Examination-2018 for both regular and ex-regular scheduled to be conducted simultaneously from June 22 to June 29.Forms can be filled up online on the BSE website, www.bseodisha.ac.in between May 24 and 31, said BSE president Jahan Ara Begum while briefing mediapersons here at BSE headquarters. Details of information will be available on the website from 8 am, she added.

About timing of the examination, BSE Controller of Examinations, Dr Nihar Ranan Mohanty said the examination would begin from 9 am and continue till 11.30 am. “The OMR examination would be conducted from 9 am to 10 am and subjective from 10 am to 11.30 am. Students will be given 15 minutes extra time for Mathematics,” he added.

Stating that there will be no gap in supplementary examination, Mohanty said practical examination is scheduled on Sunday. For vocational students the practical examination will be conducted between June 18 and 21, he informed.Unlike previous years, BSE will conduct the third language examination on different dates. As per the schedule, Hindi and Sanskrit examinations would be held on June 25 and 26 respectively.

During online filling-up of application forms, head of the institution should carefully ascertain subjects such as first language, second language, and third language, the notification said.

As per BSE’s notification the school regular candidates will have to pay `383 as application fee for filling-up online application forms while it is `475 for quasi-regular, school ex-regular, correspondence regular and correspondence ex-regular candidates.