Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions projects worth Rs 29.5 crore for 108 gram panchayats

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved projects worth Rs 29.5 crore for 108 gram panchayats in four districts under the ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ (Our village our development) programme. Interacting with elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions (PRI) and public through video conferencing at the block level, Naveen sanctioned projects worth Rs 8.12 crore for 32 panchayats under Rangailunda block in Ganjam district, Rs 4.38 crore for 15 GPs under Lamataput block in Koraput district, Rs 9 crore for 36 GPs under Chandbali block in Bhadrak district and Rs 8 crore for 25 panchayats under Jajpur Sadar block in Jajpur district.

Interacting with the block level representatives, the Chief Minister said the aim of the scheme is to bridge critical gaps and fulfil the needs of people. Emphasising on his 3T formula - Transparency, Team work and Technology - Naveen said while technology enabled him to reach out to maximum number of people at any point of time, active participation of people for development works symbolised team work.

Earlier, only a few people knew about projects sanctioned and the funds released against each project. Now a large number of people know about the projects sanctioned for their localities which is called transparency, he said.Naveen advised the people and officials participated in the programme to work with his new 3D formula - Dedication, Determination and Devotion - for rapid development of villages.

Emphasising on faster delivery of services to the people, Naveen said it will accelerate the development process and help make Odisha a number one State.This is the first time since the launching of the public outreach programme on March 5 the Chief Minister interacted with the public at block level instead of panchayats for sanctioning projects.