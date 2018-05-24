Terminal station changed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The terminal station for Puri-New Delhi-Puri Nandankanan Express and Puri-New Delhi-Puri Neelachal Express has been changed to Anand Vihar Terminal in East Delhi instead of New Delhi station.The Nandankanan Express from New Delhi will originate from Anand Vihar Terminal instead of New Delhi station on its scheduled days. The timings and stoppages between Puri and Aligarh will remain unchanged.

Similarly, the Puri-New Delhi Neelachal Express starting from Puri will go to Anand Vihar Terminal instead of New Delhi station on its scheduled days. The New Delhi-Puri Neelachal Express from New Delhi will originate from Anand Vihar Terminal from May 25 on its scheduled days. The timings and stoppages between Puri and Ghaziabad will remain unchanged.

It has also been decided to increase the frequency of Agartala-Bangalore cant-Agartala Humsafar Express from weekly to biweekly from May 29.The train will leave from Agartala on every Saturday and Tuesday and from Bangalore Cant on every Tuesday and Friday. It will have stoppages at Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Duvvada in East Coast Railway jurisdiction from both the directions.