Home States Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeks more food Act beneficiaries

He has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to increase the number of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act. 

Published: 25th May 2018 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to increase the number of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013 in the State by 34.44 lakh in view of the growth in population.

“It is requested tat additional 34.44 lakh beneficiaries may be sanctioned for Odisha to ensure food security to all eligible persons to serve the objective of the Act,” the Chief Minister said in a letter to the Prime Minister on Wednesday. He also suggested that a mechanism may be put in place wherein target is modified at regular intervals to increase the coverage of the beneficiaries in accordance with the increase in population.

“This is to bring to your notice that for implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, Odisha was given a target of 3,26,41,800 beneficiaries, which was 78 per cent of the 2011 Census population of 4,19,74,218,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that the State has successfully implemented the programme and is providing ration to the beneficiaries regularly, he said according to 2011 census data, the rate of growth of population of Odisha was 14 per cent in the last decade. “If we extrapolate this data, the population of Odisha has increased by 10.22 per cent in 2018 as compared to 2011. It is estimated that the total population of Odisha in 2018 would be 4,62,63,983,” he said.

“Allowing the same percentage of coverage as was decided when the Act came into force, we are entitled to cover 3,60,85,907 beneficiaries under the NFS Act,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka