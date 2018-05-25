Odisha Governor Satya Pal Malik reviews welfare plans in Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday visited tribal-dominated Koraput district and reviewed development works at a meeting. Reviewing the implementation of welfare programmes of both the State and Central governments, he asked the officials of the district administration to utilise the Central funds in Scheduled Areas for its all-round development. During the meeting, the Governor took stock of progress of poverty alleviation programmes, rural and urban housing schemes, road development and execution of health, drinking water and education projects in the district. He directed the officials to monitor the implementation closely during field visit to blocks and panchayats.

Later, the Governor went to Padmanpur where he visited anganwadi centres, panchayat office and cluster houses and interacted with public representatives and SHG members. He also inspected handicrafts and terracotta work and later went around a farming exhibition organised by tribal women in the village. MP Jinna Hikaka and Collector KS Chakravarti accompanied the Governor during his visit.