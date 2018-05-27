Odisha: Caterers, tent owners rue lack of clarity on GST

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Caterers and tent owners expressed concern over lack of clarity on GST levied on them leading to confusion while paying tax. All India Tent Decorators’ Welfare Organisation (AITDWO) secretary Anil Rao said owners have been facing complex situation since implementation of GST as tax officials often fail to clarify because they deal with a lot of taxable items.“Members of the State body must come forward and put their grievances in front of the State Government to simplify it so that it will be easier for all to follow,” he suggested.

Rao said the catering and tent may not a big business, but more than five lakh families depend on the trade across the country.A joint convention of All Odisha Tent Owners’ Association and All Odisha Caterer Association was conducted under the aegis of AITDWO here recently.At the first ever convention, it was unanimously decided that the Odisha body will send its delegation to the All India Tent Dealers’ Welfare Convention schedule to be held at New Delhi in August.

Joint coordination committee advisor Prabodha Kumar Das said the State association, which provides employment to more than 25,000 people, will work along with the national body. Since it comes under the service sector, maximum number of unskilled workers do all the work that need to be done by trained hands. They include cooks, decorators, carpenters, designers and painters.“We will discuss with the State Government to organise skill development programme for our members so that they can be trained properly,” said All India Working Committee member Guru Charan Das.