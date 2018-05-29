Seven Start-up ideas of SSU bag top ranks

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Seven Start-up ideas from Sri Sri University (SSU) have made it to the top 75 from a pool of 3,600 which were received under under Start-up India-Odisha Yatra, thereby making it the only university with as many winning entries in the State. The Start-up India-Odisha Yatra is an initiative by the State Government to attract best Start-up ideas from the student community. Invest India and Department of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of the State Government had organised a week-long campaign “Start-up Week” from February 15 to 22.

The campaign provided an opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to industry experts and learn about important topics relevant to entrepreneurship. According to SSU sources, more than 400 ideas were pitched by the students and faculty. The selected seven ideas will be provided mentoring, a seed-fund and fellowship from the Government.These Startups also stand a chance to present their ideas in one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project ‘Startup India, Standup India’.

The selected Start-ups include Krushaco, a start-up that connects farmers with experts and others in the supply chain process. Yogic India, a venture that wants to bring all facets of Yoga under one roof in urban localities; miraculous Bio Cleaner, an organic waste management company producing a multi-purpose bio-cleaner; Essence of Heaven, a start-up that wants to bring goodness of Yoga to corporate; Procusa, an online job portal that lets users post video resumes; Building Experiment Station, a start-up that wants to use working models as a teaching tool for effective learning of architectural concepts and Vindara, a start-up café that wants to enter the global food market.