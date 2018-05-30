Campaign on farm loan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched an awareness programme, “Cooperative at your doorsteps”, at the Secretariat here. The aim of the campaign is to create awareness about cooperative services among the people and ease the process of farmers getting loan.

The Chief Minister said the Government has set a target to provide `1000 crore term loan to the farmers during the year. He directed the Cooperation department to ensure that maximum farmers, who have not taken loan, get benefit from crop insurance. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB) for formation of joint liability group to provide loan to small farmers. The CM said each of the primary agriculture cooperative societies should form at least 10 joint liability groups.

Stating that the State Government has taken a number of steps to help the farmers, the Chief Minister asked the Cooperation department officials and the Collectors to ensure that farmers take benefit from the schemes.He released a vision document prepared by the department on the occasion.Minister for Cooperation Surjya Narayan Patro, Chief Secretary AP Padhi, Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan, senior officials of the department and bank were present.