Firecracker explosion claims life of couple in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, two persons including a woman lost their lives on Thursday due to a powerful explosion while manufacturing firecrackers at Nua Sahi on the outskirts of the city.

The two bodies were found in dilapidated state and the couple's house was completely damaged under the impact of the blast which occurred between 11:30 am and 12 pm. The victims were identified as Gyanaranjan Mishra and his wife Jhunamani Mishra, said sources. Another person, who was seriously injured in the incident was rushed to a hospital. Fire service personnel rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma on October 26 had issued an advisory to all the district SPs and Twin City DCPs to implement the Supreme Court's order on the use of firecrackers during Diwali and other festivities. It urged police to ensure that the firecrackers are sold only by 'licensed traders'.

Besides this, the police stations were directed to prepare a list of the firecrackers dealers and traders. The cops were also given the responsibility for creating awareness among the dealers and traders about the apex court's direction on the sale of firecrackers.