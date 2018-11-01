Home States Odisha

Firecracker explosion claims life of couple in Odisha

The victims were identified as Gyanaranjan Mishra and his wife Jhunamani Mishra.

Published: 01st November 2018 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, two persons including a woman lost their lives on Thursday due to a powerful explosion while manufacturing firecrackers at Nua Sahi on the outskirts of the city.

The two bodies were found in dilapidated state and the couple's house was completely damaged under the impact of the blast which occurred between 11:30 am and 12 pm. The victims were identified as Gyanaranjan Mishra and his wife Jhunamani Mishra, said sources. Another person, who was seriously injured in the incident was rushed to a hospital. Fire service personnel rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma on October 26 had issued an advisory to all the district SPs and Twin City DCPs to implement the Supreme Court's order on the use of firecrackers during Diwali and other festivities. It urged police to ensure that the firecrackers are sold only by 'licensed traders'.

Besides this, the police stations were directed to prepare a list of the firecrackers dealers and traders. The cops were also given the responsibility for creating awareness among the dealers and traders about the apex court's direction on the sale of firecrackers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
firecrackers explosion Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp