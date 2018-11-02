Home States Odisha

Central team lauds admin steps post cyclone Titli 

DRDA PA Sidhartha Sankar Swain and BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore were present.

Published: 02nd November 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Central team at Buratal village on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The seven-member Central team, which visited Titli and flood-hit areas of Buratal panchayat in Patrapur block of Ganjam on Thursday, praised the district administration for its pre and post-measures taken during the calamity to tackle the situation. 

The Central team, led by Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs S K Shahi, reached Ganjam district for a two-day visit to the calamity-affected areas. While a four-member team comprising S K Shahi, Rakesh Kumar, R B Koul and Susant Kumar Samal visited Patrapur block accompanied by Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange, another team comprising Guljari Lal, Birendra Singh and Vandana Singal accompanied by ADM Bijay Dash toured the flood-hit Aska block.

In Patrapur, the Central team interacted with villagers at Tumba development agency office where the Collector apprised the officials about the steps taken to tackle the situation. They also met the victims of Buratal and Andanda villages and estimated their damage in the presence of Sarpanch Gobardhan Nayak.
The team expressed satisfaction over the measures, including free kitchen, and assured that they will recommend to the Central Government for adequate compensation. Similarly, the other team visited the flood-affected areas in Aska  and Dharakote. 

Later in the evening, the team held a review meeting with the district officials at Chhatrapur. The Collector presented the loss assessment report which estimated the damage at `16,0633.65 lakh.  
DRDA PA Sidhartha Sankar Swain and BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Titli Ganjam administration lauded

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp