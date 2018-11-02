Central team lauds admin steps post cyclone Titli 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The seven-member Central team, which visited Titli and flood-hit areas of Buratal panchayat in Patrapur block of Ganjam on Thursday, praised the district administration for its pre and post-measures taken during the calamity to tackle the situation.

The Central team, led by Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs S K Shahi, reached Ganjam district for a two-day visit to the calamity-affected areas. While a four-member team comprising S K Shahi, Rakesh Kumar, R B Koul and Susant Kumar Samal visited Patrapur block accompanied by Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange, another team comprising Guljari Lal, Birendra Singh and Vandana Singal accompanied by ADM Bijay Dash toured the flood-hit Aska block.

In Patrapur, the Central team interacted with villagers at Tumba development agency office where the Collector apprised the officials about the steps taken to tackle the situation. They also met the victims of Buratal and Andanda villages and estimated their damage in the presence of Sarpanch Gobardhan Nayak.

The team expressed satisfaction over the measures, including free kitchen, and assured that they will recommend to the Central Government for adequate compensation. Similarly, the other team visited the flood-affected areas in Aska and Dharakote.

Later in the evening, the team held a review meeting with the district officials at Chhatrapur. The Collector presented the loss assessment report which estimated the damage at `16,0633.65 lakh.

DRDA PA Sidhartha Sankar Swain and BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore were present.