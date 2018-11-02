Home States Odisha

Odisha elephant deaths: Power department swings into action, repairs sagging lines

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: With the Crime Branch team intensifying its probe into the recent elephant deaths due to electrocution at Kamalang village under Kantabania police limits, the Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) has swung into action and rectified sagging live wires at several places in the district. 

According to official sources, the power distribution company (discom) has rectified sagging lines in elephant movement areas like Sudhakhaikateni, Tentuliapada and six other places. “We are rectifying all sagging lines in the identified vulnerable areas on a war-footing,” said SDO of the discom Ullasa Chandra Nath.

Meanwhile, the district unit of Odisha Bidyut Karmachari Mahasangha has demanded that suspension order issued against lineman Feroj Panda be withdrawn. At a meeting held here on Wednesday, they threatened to stage agitation if the district administration fails to fulfil their demand. They stated that only one lineman has been engaged at Kusupanga power centre. The administration should take action against higher officials, not ground staff, they said.

On the other hand, locals of Chainpur village alleged that though there are sagging live wires in the area, the authorities are yet to take any steps to straighten it. The SDO, however, assured to rectify the problem soon. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sudarshan Patra said he has already informed all 104 forest beat officials and eight range officers to remain alert and track the movement of elephants. The field officials have been asked to report about the sagging lines in their jurisdiction for undertaking the job to rectify it on a priority, he added.

Similarly, the CB team has intensified its probe and interrogated the forest and CESU officials at Kantabania police station. They also seized several documents relating to the incident.
 

