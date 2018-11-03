Home States Odisha

Lawyers paralyse camp court at Sambalpur Circle Jail

They staged demonstration in front of the main gate of the circle jail and did not allow the judges to hold the camp court, which was started from October 29.

Published: 03rd November 2018 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Lawyers of District Bar Association (DBA), Sambalpur, who have been on agitation over the demand for the establishment of a permanent bench of High Court (HC) in Western Odisha since September 5, paralysed the camp court at Sambalpur Circle Jail here on Friday. 

They staged a demonstration in front of the main gate of the circle jail and did not allow the judges to hold the camp court, which was started from October 29.  

On October 30, the agitating lawyers had given a 72-hour ultimatum to the Orissa HC to give its view in this regard as sought by the Union Law Minister. President of DBA Bijitendriya Pradhan said they did not allow the camp court to be held in the circle jail as the HC did not give its view within the stipulated period. 

He alleged that the HC has been adopting dilly-dallying approach on the demand for HC bench in Western Odisha since 2013. They would not allow the camp court until their demand is fulfilled, he said. 

Pradhan informed that a meeting of the Central Action Committee of the All-Western Odisha Bar Associations will be held at Attabira in Bargarh district on November 12 where next course of action would be decided. 

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Sambalpur Circle Jail, Amiya Pattnaik said 176 UTPs have been granted bail in the last four days.  As on Friday, there are 924 inmates in the jail against its capacity of 541.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
District Bar Association Sambalpur Circle Jail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp