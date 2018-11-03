Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik performed groundbreaking ceremony for 15 industrial units worth Rs 1807.92 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: In the run-up to the second edition of 'Make in Odisha' conclave 2018, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday performed groundbreaking ceremony for 15 industrial units worth Rs 1807.92 crore through video conferencing from the Secretariat here.

Of the 15 investment intents, food processing including seafood, a strategic priority of the State Government's industrialisation plan, contributed over half of the projects. The other investment proposals are from diverse sectors including cement, plastics, infrastructure and logistics, textile and apparel and downstream metal units. Claiming that his government is grounding industrial projects at a fast pace, the Chief Minister said the State's private industrial park policy has seen good response from the investors.

In less than one year, the State has witnessed ground breaking or inauguration of 64 projects which have created employment opportunities for more than 30,000 youth. "This has only reaffirmed our position as the number one state in implementation of live manufacturing investments. Our focus is also to diversify the industrial growth across the state," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the maize processing plant at Nabarangpur will contribute significantly in creating new job opportunities for the people in this industrially backward district. The 15 industries for which groundbreaking has been conducted today will provide employment to more than 8,800 people.

In addition, the High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) headed by the Chief Minister cleared six mega manufacturing proposals entailing investments to the tune of Rs 25,845 crore. These large scale manufacturing units have the potential to create 13,700 jobs across the state, official sources said.

Of the 15 projects, Ultratech Cement will set up a cement grinding unit with an investment of Rs 737 crore in Cuttack while Chettinad Cement will set up a cement plant in Jajpur with Rs 231.84 crore investment.

Welspun Orissa will set up an industrial park in Bhadrak district with an investment of Rs 300 crore. Surya Foods will invest Rs 108.99 crore for a biscuit manufacturing unit in Khurdha while P&A Bottlers Pvt Ltd will set up a brewing industry in Dhenkanal with Rs 102 crore investment.

The HLCA clears three proposals of Vedanta Ltd including expansion of alumina refinery at Lanjigarh with an investment of Rs 6,483 crore, aluminium smelter unit at Jharsuguda with investment of Rs 1,240 crore and pr5oduction of caustic soda and chemical by-products at Bhadrak with an investment of Rs 6,500 crore.