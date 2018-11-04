‘Adopt new technology for biodegradable plastics’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME) on Friday urged manufacturers of polythene and plastic products to adopt new-age technology to produce bio-degradable and eco-friendly items. Speaking at a workshop on ‘Next 2 Plastics’ organised in collaboration with Hoopoo Overseas Pvt Ltd, secretary general of OASME Satwik Swain said now it is high time that the manufacturers should upgrade their set up with the new technology to keep pace with the changing world.



“More than 500 Medium and Small Enterprises (MSEs) in the State have been affected after the ban on single use plastics. The units will be shut down if required technological upgradation is not made,” he said. The manufacturers were educated on how an unit can produce all types of single use items like carry bags, pet bottles, cutleries, plates, spoons and glasses out of compostable granules (made of corn starch instead of plastic) by using South Korean Technology in their existing machinery, tools and equipment without any further loss.

Chairman of OASME Gauri Sankar Dash said the association will help facilitate the technology to the existing plastic industries and provide a sustainable module through which the units can grow with the Korean technology.

HS Kang and Vinod Manchanda, both representatives of Indian Business Associate of Biotrack International Pvt Ltd of South Korea, informed the participants about the know-how of the technology and claimed the uniqueness of the products is that those are compostable within six months and eco-friendly.

“We will supply the raw material for the biodegradable plastics and market the products in Odisha and other parts of the country,” said MD of Hoopoo Overseas Monalisha Mohapatra.

