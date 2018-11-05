Home States Odisha

Cleared 9 km road battered by cyclone, restored link

Leading from the front and mobilising about 70 villagers, Laxman was able to clear 9 km of road from Koinpur to Kinchilingi, restoring three culverts on the way.

Published: 05th November 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By dwijen padhy
Express News Service

GAJAPATI: As the Titli-battered Koinpur region of Gajapati district helplessly watched the trail of unprecedented destruction left by the recent cyclone, one man took things in his own hands to rekindle hope among the people.

Not waiting for the administrative machinery to reach Koinpur gram panchayat, which would have taken days as the entire region was strewn with uprooted trees and debris, Laxman Sabar of Tumbo village decided to clear the roads and re-establish connectivity.

Leading from the front and mobilising about 70 villagers, Laxman was able to clear 9 km of road from Koinpur to Kinchilingi, restoring three culverts on the way. His leadership became the talking point with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lauding him as a Hero of Titli.

Speaking exclusively TNIE from Tumbo village on the foothills of Mahendragiri range, one of the remotest parts of the state, Laxman, an ex-panchayat samiti member, recounted the experience of Titli and dealing with its aftermath.

Strong wind started blowing from October 11 morning and heavy showers continued till late in the evening, so everyone remained indoors. When they came out of their homes the next day, they came across unprecedented scenes of destruction.

Trees had fallen all round completely cutting off the region from outer world. Flash floods had caused breaches on the roads.“I realised unless connectivity is restored, no outside help, including medical aid, would reach and people’s suffering would increase. Without wasting any time I talked with the fellow villagers and we started clearing the 9 km stretch between Koinpur and Kinchilingi square. Irrespective of political affiliation villagers of Tumbo, Koinpur and Ashilingi took part in the clearing process. It was completed in two-and-a-half days,” Laxman said.

Luckily, a JCB machine was also available near the village. Taking the help of the driver, three culverts near the villages of Koinpur, Lubudasinghi and Bataamba were repaired. When the work ended, the team of 70 led by Laxman had cut and cleared 500 fallen trees from the roads and restored connectivity.“As we saw help reach us in quick time after we cleared the roads, we were filled with satisfaction. By doing it on our own, we not only fulfilled our social responsibility but also ensured that the relief and support from outside reached us at the earliest,” he beamed.

Team of 70 cleared collapsed trees

When the work ended, the team of 70 led by Laxman Sabar (L) had cut and cleared as many as 500 fallen trees from the roads and rebuilt three culverts (R). His presence of mind and leadership drew all round applause, with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lauding him as a Hero of Titli

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp