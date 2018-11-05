Cleared 9 km road battered by cyclone, restored link

dwijen padhy By

Express News Service

GAJAPATI: As the Titli-battered Koinpur region of Gajapati district helplessly watched the trail of unprecedented destruction left by the recent cyclone, one man took things in his own hands to rekindle hope among the people.

Not waiting for the administrative machinery to reach Koinpur gram panchayat, which would have taken days as the entire region was strewn with uprooted trees and debris, Laxman Sabar of Tumbo village decided to clear the roads and re-establish connectivity.

Leading from the front and mobilising about 70 villagers, Laxman was able to clear 9 km of road from Koinpur to Kinchilingi, restoring three culverts on the way. His leadership became the talking point with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lauding him as a Hero of Titli.

Speaking exclusively TNIE from Tumbo village on the foothills of Mahendragiri range, one of the remotest parts of the state, Laxman, an ex-panchayat samiti member, recounted the experience of Titli and dealing with its aftermath.

Strong wind started blowing from October 11 morning and heavy showers continued till late in the evening, so everyone remained indoors. When they came out of their homes the next day, they came across unprecedented scenes of destruction.

Trees had fallen all round completely cutting off the region from outer world. Flash floods had caused breaches on the roads.“I realised unless connectivity is restored, no outside help, including medical aid, would reach and people’s suffering would increase. Without wasting any time I talked with the fellow villagers and we started clearing the 9 km stretch between Koinpur and Kinchilingi square. Irrespective of political affiliation villagers of Tumbo, Koinpur and Ashilingi took part in the clearing process. It was completed in two-and-a-half days,” Laxman said.

Luckily, a JCB machine was also available near the village. Taking the help of the driver, three culverts near the villages of Koinpur, Lubudasinghi and Bataamba were repaired. When the work ended, the team of 70 led by Laxman had cut and cleared 500 fallen trees from the roads and restored connectivity.“As we saw help reach us in quick time after we cleared the roads, we were filled with satisfaction. By doing it on our own, we not only fulfilled our social responsibility but also ensured that the relief and support from outside reached us at the earliest,” he beamed.

Team of 70 cleared collapsed trees

When the work ended, the team of 70 led by Laxman Sabar (L) had cut and cleared as many as 500 fallen trees from the roads and rebuilt three culverts (R). His presence of mind and leadership drew all round applause, with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lauding him as a Hero of Titli