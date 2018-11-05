Skill development programme on land survey in offing

Home States Odisha

The State Government has decided to introduce a skill development programme for unemployed youths to impart them education and training on land surveying.

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to introduce a skill development programme for unemployed youths to impart them education and training on land surveying.The programme has been named as ‘Licenced Surveyor’ and it will be a 12-week course along with on field practical sessions. Survey of India has been asked to prepare the study materials, which will also be uploaded on the website of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department for ready reference, sources said.

The State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTE&VT) will conduct unit tests after completion of each chapter and there will be internal evaluation of each chapter by the resource persons. The internal evaluation will carry 20 per cent weightage and rest 80 per cent weightage will be evaluated in the final examination after completion of all chapters. It has been decided that groups having five candidates each will be formed for the course and practical will be conducted in a tehsil of the districts where Hi-Tech survey is going on.  

An official of the department said the course content has been finalised and it will be furnished by the SCTE&VT for approval of the Government.“The course has a good job prospect in the current scenario as several private agencies and NGOs are hiring youths for land survey. Youths having Licenced Surveyor certificate issued by the Government will definitely be given preference,” he said.The Government has also planned a training programme for revenue officers regarding digital mapping and Geographic Information System (GIS).

