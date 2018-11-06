Odisha Congress MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria resigns over injustice in Kunduli gangrape incident

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria on Tuesday resigned as member of Odisha Legislative Assembly. Sagaria, who announced his decision to quit the OLA membership on October 30, tendered his resignation to Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat.

“I have submitted my resignation to Assembly Speaker and he has accepted it but I will continue to work for Congress,” Sagaria said.The Congress legislator from Koraput said he has no moral right to continue as MLA as he has failed to do justice to the minor girl from Kunduli, who committed suicide after alleged gang rape by unknown security personnel on October 10 last year.

Accusing the State Government of trying to hoodwink people on the pretext of judicial commission and Crime Branch probe, Sagaria said his conscience does not permit him to continue as MLA as he has failed to provide justice to Kunduli girl.

The Congress MLA, however, denied that his resignation from the Assembly membership has anything to do with his differences with party colleague and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati.

Welcoming Sagaria’s move, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik said the former’s resignation will force the State Government to introspect. People will understand the gravity of the situation after the resignation of a opposition member from the Assembly, he added.