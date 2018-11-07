Naveen buys ticket for Mo Bus journey

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It was a unique experience for the passengers travelling in ‘Mo Bus’ during its launch. After flagging off the bus service at BPIA, the Chief Minister himself travelled in one of the vehicles by purchasing a ticket on Tuesday. Naveen took out a `10 note and asked for a ticket. The conductor was shy, but the CM requested and purchased the ticket. He also chatted with co-passengers and pose for selfies with them.

During his travel from BPIA to the Assembly, Naveen asked women passengers their opinion about the facilities in the bus. They all reportedly expressed happiness regarding installation of CCTVs.

When the bus neared city hospital there was an automatic announcement that they were nearing city hospital bus stop. The CM exclaimed “Wow.. Eita ta badhia (Wow. it’s good). While alighting the bus, Naveen thanked the bus staff and the driver.