One more succumbs to dengue, toll seven

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: One more person succumbed to dengue while undergoing treatment here at SCB Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Sukanta Pandi of Jobra in Cuttack city.

According to hospital sources, Sukanta was admitted to dengue ward of SCBMCH on October 30 and later shifted to ICU as his condition deteriorated. He succumbed at about 3 am following multi-organ failure. This is the seventh dengue death in the current season at the government-run hospital and third case of Cuttack district.