Home States Odisha

Six countries to attend Make in Odisha 2018, Mukesh Ambani to be star speaker 

The conclave is expecting investors from countries like Japan, China, Italy, Germany, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

Published: 08th November 2018 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik at the Make in Odisha Conclave in 2016. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Investors from six countries are slated to attend the second edition of Make-in-Odisha conclave, the flagship biennial investors' summit of Odisha Government, beginning November 11.

The five-day meet of industrialists, bankers and trade experts has been designed to be a unique platform for discussing various aspects of building the Odisha of tomorrow.

Minister for Industries and Higher Education Ananta Das said, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Chairmen of SBI and Bandhan Bank will be the star speakers at the conclave.

"The conclave is a watershed moment in Odisha's industrialisation journey. It has been planned in a scale that has not been seen before in the State. The response from investors' community has been very encouraging," he informed.

The conclave is expecting investors from countries like Japan, China, Italy, Germany, Saudi Arabia and South Korea. Prior to the event, delegations from the State Government have already organised roadshows in the countries.

"Apart from the star speakers, about 150 experts from various fields have been invited to discuss and interact with business leaders. Participation of 15 departments of the State Government besides the confluence of investors is expected to make it the biggest ever business event in the State," Das said.

The Business Leadership Summit to be chaired by Ambani will provide leadership perspective from industry captains to inspire next generation leaders. Several industry leaders from across the country will attend along with local entrepreneurs.

In order to expose visitors to the rich cultural heritage of the State, a variety of activities including Coastal Fun Run, Heritage Walk, Golf Tournament and tours of Tribal Museum and Kala Bhoomi (Odisha Crafts Museum) has been planned.

Internationally-acclaimed fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra will deliver a TED-style talk on the creative economy which would touch upon his personal journey from Rourkela to New York. The talk will be followed by a fashion show.

"All preparations are nearing completion. The conclave this year is much bigger in terms of the impact that it will create. It will provide an unique opportunity for business leaders to network and forge partnerships. The expo at the event will showcase manufacturing prowess of the State through use of modern technology by the companies," Das added.

While 124 MoUs with an investment intent of over Rs 2 lakh crore were signed during the 2016 conclave, Odisha is expecting more live investments this time around.

"Instead of going for MoUs, investors wishing to set up their venture in the State will be suggested to apply online for single-window clearance within 20 days," Industries Secretary Sanjiv Chopra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Make in Odisha 2018 investors summit Odisha industrialization Mukesh Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp