Six countries to attend Make in Odisha 2018, Mukesh Ambani to be star speaker 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Investors from six countries are slated to attend the second edition of Make-in-Odisha conclave, the flagship biennial investors' summit of Odisha Government, beginning November 11.

The five-day meet of industrialists, bankers and trade experts has been designed to be a unique platform for discussing various aspects of building the Odisha of tomorrow.

Minister for Industries and Higher Education Ananta Das said, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Chairmen of SBI and Bandhan Bank will be the star speakers at the conclave.

"The conclave is a watershed moment in Odisha's industrialisation journey. It has been planned in a scale that has not been seen before in the State. The response from investors' community has been very encouraging," he informed.

The conclave is expecting investors from countries like Japan, China, Italy, Germany, Saudi Arabia and South Korea. Prior to the event, delegations from the State Government have already organised roadshows in the countries.

"Apart from the star speakers, about 150 experts from various fields have been invited to discuss and interact with business leaders. Participation of 15 departments of the State Government besides the confluence of investors is expected to make it the biggest ever business event in the State," Das said.

The Business Leadership Summit to be chaired by Ambani will provide leadership perspective from industry captains to inspire next generation leaders. Several industry leaders from across the country will attend along with local entrepreneurs.

In order to expose visitors to the rich cultural heritage of the State, a variety of activities including Coastal Fun Run, Heritage Walk, Golf Tournament and tours of Tribal Museum and Kala Bhoomi (Odisha Crafts Museum) has been planned.

Internationally-acclaimed fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra will deliver a TED-style talk on the creative economy which would touch upon his personal journey from Rourkela to New York. The talk will be followed by a fashion show.

"All preparations are nearing completion. The conclave this year is much bigger in terms of the impact that it will create. It will provide an unique opportunity for business leaders to network and forge partnerships. The expo at the event will showcase manufacturing prowess of the State through use of modern technology by the companies," Das added.

While 124 MoUs with an investment intent of over Rs 2 lakh crore were signed during the 2016 conclave, Odisha is expecting more live investments this time around.

"Instead of going for MoUs, investors wishing to set up their venture in the State will be suggested to apply online for single-window clearance within 20 days," Industries Secretary Sanjiv Chopra said.