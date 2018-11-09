Counter for redemption of hockey tickets

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the excitement builds among hockey buffs ahead of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar-2018, the organisers have announced that Online Redemption Box Office will open from Friday at Kalinga Stadium box office.

While sale of tickets at various outlets in Bhubaneswar has been gaining tremendous response from local hockey lovers since the outlets were opened on 5 November, those who have booked tickets online can redeem their vouchers from Friday onwards at Gate No 4 of Kalinga Stadium.

With just 19 days to go for the prestigious tournament, people continue to throng the counters for purchasing tickets to witness world-class hockey players fight for the cup. 

For the sporting event to be held from 28 November to 16 December, fans who have already booked tickets online through www.ticketgenie.in. 

They can redeem their online vouchers exclusively at the Box Office at Gate No 4. 
The redemption of online vouchers will only be available from 10 am to 5 pm everyday at the Online Redemption Box Office.

The opening match of the World Cup will see World No 3 Belgium start their campaign against World No 11 Canada. India, the host nation, will also be in action on the opening day as they face World No 15 South Africa in the second match. 

World no 5 Indian team is scheduled to play two more matches in Pool C, which will be against Belgium on December 2 and Canada on December 8.

