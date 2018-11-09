Home States Odisha

Firing case: BJD leader arrested in Bengal

The prime accused in Rajnagar firing case, Town Youth BJD president Bikash Patra, was arrested by Jeypore Police on Wednesday from Hatiar village in West Bengal.

Published: 09th November 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The prime accused in Rajnagar firing case, Town Youth BJD president Bikash Patra, was arrested by Jeypore Police on Wednesday from Hatiar village in West Bengal.
On September 25, Patra and seven others had fired at Kunu Nayak and his son Santosh of Godia Dhoba Street, leaving the two critically injured, over political rivalry. The father-son duo had escaped narrowly. 
Following the incident, Patra absconded and police began search operations in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. For over a month, Patra remained out of reach for police despite an intensive hunt at all possible hideouts.

Patra’s luck ran out when on a tip off, police went to Hatiar and along with West Bengal Police, arrested him. They produced him in local court which forwarded him in judicial custody on Thursday.
Following the incident, Patra, in a 10-minute live video, had clarified that he retaliated after his family members were attacked by the father-son duo in the past. “Both Santosh and Kunu had attacked my house several times and it was reported to local police. But police remained silent which forced me to retaliate,” he alleged. 

The incident had led to verbal duel between BJD leader and former Minister Rabi Narayan Nanda and State Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati.

Alleging involvement of Nanda in the attack on father-son duo, Bahinipati had demanded an impartial probe. In his counter, Nanda said the law and order situation in the town has deteriorated after Bahinipati was elected MLA. Nanda had said the Congress leaders have links with notorious criminals of the State and are now shedding crocodile tears on growing crime rate in the town.
Patra was dismissed from the party after the incident and earlier, five other accused were arrested from different parts of the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp