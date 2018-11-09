Mita Sabar gets new lease of life after surgery

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Mita Sabar, the 23-year-old orphan from Rayagada district, who was suffering from an abnormal hand growth has been discharged from SCB Medical College and Hospital on Thursday.
Mita of Perupanga village under Padmapur block was operated for Plexiform Neurofibroma by a team of doctors of SCBMCH and underwent treatment for three months in the hospital. 

Sources in the hospital said, after examining the condition and status of her amputated arm, she will be referred to Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) at Olatpur for an artificial limb.

She had been suffering from an abnormal growth of her right hand, a condition akin to elephant’s leg, for the last one decade. 

The girl had to quit studies as she could not even walk due to her condition. Adding to her plight, her parents had passed away leaving her in the care of her elder sister Kumari Sabar.

After media highlighted her plight, Rayagada administration took steps to provide her treatment. She was admitted to Plastic Surgery Department of SCBMCH on August 6 following which an 8-member team of doctors headed by Head of Department Prof. Annada Patnaik treated her. After the first surgery for Plexiform Neurofibroma, she got infected and her life was at risk. 

The doctors decided to conduct a second surgery and had to amputate the infected hand from the shoulder. All the expenditure incurred towards her treatment is being borne by the government. Doctors have advised her four months rest.

