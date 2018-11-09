Home States Odisha

Pvt firm’s staff allege Rs 60L loot at gun-point

The trio told the investigators that they were coming from Kalapathara when the incident occurred.

Published: 09th November 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 11:12 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The staff of a private firm lodged a complaint with cops on Thursday alleging Rs 60 lakh was looted from them at gun point in Gediapalli area under Begunia Police limits in Khurda district. The staff of Radiant Cash Management Services private limited were going to Khurda for depositing the cash in a bank. 

According to police, Radiant has a tie-up with a financial services company. The financial services company gives money to women lenders and the cash collected by it is deposited in the banks by the staff of Radiant. About two staff and a driver were carrying the cash in the car when they were allegedly waylaid by some bike-borne miscreants, who later took away the money from them at gun point. 

One of the employees of Radiant, who was in the car, Srikant Sahoo, lodged a complaint with Begunia Police in this regard. The trio told the police that the incident occurred at about 1:30 pm on Thursday. The police said the trio had sustained no injuries and their involvement behind the theft can also not be ruled out. “We have detained the three persons for investigation as their involvement behind the theft can also not be ruled out,” Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray said. 

The financial services company has its offices in Narasinghpur in Cuttack district, Kalapathara in Cuttack district and Khandapada in Nayagarh district. The company collects cash from its customers which is later deposited by the staff of Radiant. On Thursday, the three persons had collected the cash from the offices of the financial services company before returning to Khurda for depositing the amount. The trio told the investigators that they were coming from Kalapathara when the incident occurred.

