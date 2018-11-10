Home States Odisha

ECoR safety measures for fog

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With dense fog in North India affecting movement of trains, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has sensitised its personnel to cope with the situation during night and early morning in areas which are likely to be affected by fog.

Even as Railways already have a well laid-down procedure regarding operation of trains during time of fog and dense weather condition, precautions have been taken regarding running of trains during the winter season. 

An official said loco pilots have been instructed to regulate train speed depending on visibility for the safety of passengers and train movement in dense foggy weather. “Several precautions have been taken and train staff are being counselled by the Railway officers and safety counsellors to cope with the situations,” he informed.

In areas prone to dense fog, luminous and fluorescent strips have been painted on overhead equipment masts, level crossings and in busy traffic areas before an approaching ‘Stop Signal’ to warn the loco pilot that the train is moving in a sensitive area. 

“The loco pilots and guards have been instructed to ensure safety of passengers and run trains at reduced speed in foggy weather conditions even if they have to compromise with the punctuality,” the official said.
The Railways are using detonators during poor visibility to provide an audible indication to the locomotive crew that the train is approaching a signal. These detonators are flat, disc-shaped metal containers, usually coloured red, which contain an explosive mixture that detonates with the application of pressure when the wheels of the locomotive pass over. Station managers have been provided with adequate detonators and advised to assess whether visibility is impaired badly enough to warrant the use of detonators. 

“The ECoR has introduced cold weather patrolling system by deputing winter patrolmen with proper training and monitoring. Surprise checks and footplate inspections are being done during late night and early morning at all sensitive places,” he added. 

