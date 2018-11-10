Home States Odisha

Illegal sand mining under scanner

 Revenue officials on Friday visited the villages situated on the banks of Bahuda river here to take stock of the illegal sand transportation which has assumed alarming proportions in the area.

Published: 10th November 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

A tractor lifting sand near Badabaragaon | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Revenue officials on Friday visited the villages situated on the banks of Bahuda river here to take stock of the illegal sand transportation which has assumed alarming proportions in the area.
Rampant excavation of sand from the bed of Bahuda, which passes through several villages of Chikiti block, has caused extensive erosion besides posing danger for locals.

Despite restrictions, the illegal excavation continues on the banks due to growing demand for sand in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Puddles have formed along the river bed near Maisanpur, Nuagada, Patharachudi, Badabaragaon, Bhimpur and Khariaguda villages in Chikiti due to excessive lifting of sand. The illegal practice thrives due to the nexus between some local officials and sand mafia, sources said.
Hundreds of tractors can be seen lifting sand from the river bed in the evening almost everyday. Later, the tractors dump the sand on open fields only to be reloaded on heavy trucks during the wee hours. The sand-laden trucks then head for Andhra Pradesh taking the village roads to avoid the check gate at Girisola border.

Earlier, Motor Vehicle (MV) and Sales Tax check gates were operating at the border. However, after implementation of GST, Odisha Government removed both the gates last year. Though Andhra Pradesh Government removed its Sales Tax check gate, the MV one continues to operate.
To avoid being caught at the check gate, the trucks take the routes via Mantridi-Bhairabi and Pitatali-Chikiti to reach Sumandi Chowk. Though the administration is aware about the transportation, no steps are being taken to check the illegal  practice as the trucks are piloted by henchmen of sand mafia, sources added. 

As per reports, of the areas where illegal sand mining is rampant, only the river bed near Bholasingi village was leased out by the district administration in 2015 at a cost of `25 lakh for five years. Since the lease amount was high, the lessee further sub-leased the bed which led to lifting of sand round the clock.
As a result, the depth of the river increased, posing threat to locals and transportation problems. Subsequently, sand excavation was stopped for the last some months.

The recent cyclone Titli and subsequent floods left a sand deposit of around 10 feet high on the river bed. When the lessee wanted to lift the sand, locals opposed the move. The matter is now pending before the Ganjam Collector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Illegal sand mining Bahuda river

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp