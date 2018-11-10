Man writes to CM to end family’s life

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Three members of a family of Kotpad have threatened to commit suicide over pension money. Parvati Behera, a teacher in Girls’ Welfare School in Kotpad, was the sole earning member of her four-member family including her two minor boys. Her husband, Prashant Behera suffers from paralysis and is unable to work.

Fifteen months back, Parvati died of cardiac arrest. Since then, Prashant has been running from pillar to post to get the pension of `12,000 that Parvati was entitled to from the District Welfare Department.

As the family is unable to afford two square meals a day, locals have come forward to help Prashant and his children with food and funds. “However, that does not suffice in raising two children and meeting my medicine expenses and other household requirements,” said Prashant.

Frustrated, he has now written to the Chief Minister that all three of them will end their lives if his wife’s pension is not paid.