Post operation, new hope for Mita Sabar

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: MITA Sabar, the 23-year-old orphan who suffered from Pleaxiform Neurofibroma (abnormal hand growth), will be covered under various Government welfare schemes.

After undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, she was brought to the

District Headquarters Hospital in Rayagada on Friday. Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, who met her in the hospital, said Mita will be brought under social security net by the district administration.

She will get a house under the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana and `15,000 loan under DRI loan scheme besides `25,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help her eke out living.

This apart, the Collector said, Mita will be provided a disability certificate and ration card.

An arm of Mita, belonging to Perupanga village under Padmapur block, was amputated after it was found that she suffered from Plexiform Neurofibroma.

After doctors at the SCB MCH examined the condition of her amputated arm, she will be referred to Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) at Olatpur for an artificial limb.

She had been suffering from abnormal growth of her right hand, a condition akin to elephant’s leg, for the last one decade.

The girl had to quit studies as she could not even walk due to her condition. Adding to her plight, her parents had passed away leaving her in the care of her elder sister Kumari Sabar.