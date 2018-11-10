Home States Odisha

Protest over allotment of land to PICT 

Activists of BJP and Paradip Kranti Sena staged protest in front of Jatadhari Marine police station alleging large-scale irregularities in allotment of land to Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PI

Published: 10th November 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Activists of BJP and Paradip Kranti Sena staged protest in front of Jatadhari Marine police station alleging large-scale irregularities in allotment of land to Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT).

Led by local BJP leader Gatikrushna Satpathy, the agitators alleged that the Paradip Port Trust (PPT) authority has provided land to PICT by violating Major Port Act. 

Earlier, activists of Kranti Sena also raised the issue and sought the intervention of Central Vigilance Commission into the matter. The activists claimed that PPT has provided about 8,631 acre of port land to PICT.

However, PPT Chairman Rinkesh Ray said no rule has been violated while awarding tender for allotment of 8,631 acre of land to PICT. “Persons having vested interests are raising such issues,” he added.

