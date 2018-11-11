Home States Odisha

Crops set on fire to check pest spread

Currently, short duration paddy is in harvesting stage, while medium variety is in milking to soft dough stage and long duration paddy is in milking stage.

A farmer sets his pest-infested paddy crops on fire in Turlakhaman under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district on Saturday | Express

By Uma Shankar Kar
Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Farmers in the district are setting their paddy crops on fire to prevent Brown Plant Hopper (BPH) pest, locally known as Chadaka, from spreading even as the Agriculture Department seems unprepared to deal with the situation.

Farmers said pest attack is assuming an alarming proportion and crops in thousands of acres of land are wilting. After the pest attack, paddy plants are left with only empty straws and no stalks. The Agriculture Department and local administration are yet to initiate remedial measures, they alleged. The department began an awareness drive for farmers on dealing with the pest attack on Saturday.

According to the Insect Pest and Disease Pest Incidence Assessment report of Agriculture Department, paddy crops in 30,000 hectares (ha) have been severely affected by pest attack and diseases. Of this, pest affected area is 12,000 ha and plant diseases have hit crops in 18,000 ha. The BPH and White Backed Plant Hopper (WBPH) pests have infested 7,467 ha, as per the report. However, the farmers said the affected area will be much more than the Agriculture Department’s assessment.

Currently, short duration paddy is in harvesting stage, while medium variety is in milking to soft dough stage and long duration paddy is in milking stage.Agriculture experts said the BPH affects the crops due to increase of moisture and temperature above 34 degree celsius. Variation in day and night temperature is conducive for growth and spread of the pests. Now, the day temperature is between 33 degree Celsius and 35 degree Celsius, whereas night temperature is between 15 and 16 degree Celsius. After Titli cyclone, warm and humid conditions in Kalahandi led to pest growth.

Only a part of the required pesticides has reached the district. While some farmers are running from pillar to post to get the pesticides, others are purchasing from private traders.Pesticide manufacturers supply Plant Protection Chemicals, bio-pesticides and herbicides to SURAVI outlets that are opened by the Odisha Agro Industries Corporation. In Kalahandi, SURAVI outlets are functional in only three out of 13 blocks.The corporation is selling subsidised Plant Protection Chemicals through its block level sale centres, but it becomes difficult for the farmers to go there.

Deputy Director of Agriculture, Prahalad Sahu said in many areas, pest attack has assumed alarming proportion and immediate measures have to be taken to stop spread of pests. He informed that Directorate of Agriculture has been asked to supply 6,395 kgs of plant protection chemical TAPUZ and it has so far provided 4,470 kgs that are being provided to farmers through the corporation’s sale centres.

