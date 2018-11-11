Govt-industries pacts for sports promotion

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to promote sports in Odisha and provide support to sportspersons, the State Government will sign memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with leading industrial houses at Kalinga Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

At a special programme “Odisha Sports: Creating Partnerships for Excellence”, corporate houses will sign MoUs for sponsoring one sporting discipline each. With the development of infrastructure and better facilities for sportspersons, the Government aims at ensuring better atmosphere for sports in the State.

The Government move will enable the State to encourage and nurture budding talents from every part of India. While athletics will be sponsored by Reliance Industries Group, the JSW Group will promote football and swimming. Similarly, badminton will be promoted by Dalmia Bharat Group, weightlifting by Ahluwalia Group, shooting by Aditya Birla Group and hockey by Tata Group.

As part of the initiative, each sport will have necessary infrastructure and support services in order to realise potentials of aspiring sportspersons. The sports ecosystem will help identify and nurture sporting talent early.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “The move attaches great importance to the collaboration with the corporate houses which will give major support in the effort to promote the cause of sporting culture. We can substantially expand the prospects of these sporting disciplines and create a hub.”

Sports and Youth Services Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera said, “We are extremely appreciative of this association. These disciplines were shortlisted as per their performance and the number of youths interested in taking up the sports.”

On the occasion, the Chief Minister and FIH president will unveil the World Cup Trophy ahead of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneshwar 2018.