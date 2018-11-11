Hirakud ropeway to open this month

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Trial run of rope-way connecting Jawahar Udyan with Gandhi Minar near Hirakud dam project here is underway and it will be opened to public by the end of this month.

Collector, Samarth Verma said the trial run for the rope-way began recently and it is going on successfully. The project is being executed by the Odisha Construction Corporation (OCC) while a Kolkata based firm, Damodar Ropeways has been entrusted with the responsibility to install the rope-way. Twelve trolleys will ferry people between Jawahar Udyan and Gandhi Minar after the project begins operation. Each trolley will have a carrying capacity of four persons. The firm will maintain and manage the 421 metres long rope-way for three years.

Work on the project began in April, 2016 and was supposed to completed in 2017. However, due to forest clearance issue, the work was stopped midway and resumed in May, 2017.