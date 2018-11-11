New age tech show to welcome investors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All roads lead to Janata Maidan as the State will roll out red carpet to who’s who of India Inc and investors from at least six countries for the second edition of Make-in-Odisha conclave on Sunday.

The five-day mega investors’ meet is expected to bring in investment commitment worth several lakhs of crores of rupees as has already been proposed by investors from countries like South Korea. The State also looks forward to investment promises from Japan, which is the partner country for the conclave.

Industry honchos including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Anil Agarwal are slated to attend besides 800 industry leaders and captains from across sectors.

With Odisha this time looking for investment promises in aerospace and defence, textiles and apparel, chemicals and petrochemicals, electronics and IT, food processing, tourism and health sectors instead of only in mineral sector, the summit assumes significance in materialising Naveen Patnaik led BJD Government’s dream for mega industrialisation.

Highlight of the event is the Odisha Theme pavilion dubbed as ‘Deomali’ with mesmerising projections on the first-of-its-kind geodesic dome. It will project the focus sectors and prominent tourism locations of the State.

Besides, there would be ample usage of cutting-edge technologies such as ‘kinetic installation’ where visitors can marvel at the synchronised beauty of 108 spheres.Visitors can also witness the future Smart City and the natural beauty of Odisha in a never-before-seen way through virtual reality.

Industries Minister Ananta Das said apart from the Business Leadership Summit to be addressed by Ambani, a number of talks, seminars and B2B interactions have been planned on variety of sectors during the conclave days.

A platform for start-ups and aspiring entrepreneurs has been set up to interact with investors, mentors and entrepreneurs of national and international repute, he added.Former Senior Vice President and General Manager of Service Provider Business at Cisco Systems, USA Yvette Kanouff will deliver a talk on emerging technologies. This will be an exciting opportunity for technology enthusiasts to get an in-depth perspective on megatrends from the world of technology.

Since Japan is the Country Partner of the conclave, a dedicated session for Japanese investors has been scheduled on Monday. Companies including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Marubeni, JFE Steel, Nissin Food, Mitsui and Takahata Precision will be showcased various investment opportunities in manufacturing sector. The Government has already identified 600 acre of land on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar for these firms to set up their clusters.

Smart Odisha Hackathon is being organised for the first time in the State for which 293 students have been selected and grouped under 93 teams. The winners of the 36-hour Hackathon will be felicitated on November 15.

Though the first edition was organised jointly by the State and the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), MIO-2018 is being organised entirely by Odisha Government without any support from the Centre.