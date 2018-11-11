Odia workers held captive for 'bursting crackers' in Kerala

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Family members of 34 Odia labourers have appealed to Rayagada administration to rescue them from Kerala. The workers have allegedly been held captive by locals in Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd where they were engaged by a labour agent six months back. The company is located in Arror village under Allepey district.

The labourers are natives of Puruna Ambodola, Dimiriguda, Raghubari, Indirapada and other villages of the district. During Diwali celebrations on Wednesday, the Odia labourers were bursting crackers which was protested by some locals living near the plant. Accusing the labourers of creating problem in the area, the locals held them captive inside the plant. One of the labourers managed to call up his family and informed them about the incident.

Contacted, Deputy Labour Commissioner Prashant Tripathy said District Labour Officer Pradip Bhoi is inquiring into the matter and has sought intervention of Allepy Police to rescue the workers. Tripathy informed that a case has been filed against the Odia labourers by the locals and vice-versa. Allepey Police informed the DLO that they were trying to broker a compromise between the two groups.