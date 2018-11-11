Home States Odisha

Odia workers held captive for 'bursting crackers' in Kerala

The workers have allegedly been held captive by locals in Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd where they were engaged by a labour agent six months back.

Published: 11th November 2018 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Family members of 34 Odia labourers have appealed to Rayagada administration to rescue them from Kerala. The workers have allegedly been held captive by locals in Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd where they were engaged by a labour agent six months back. The company is located in Arror village under Allepey district.

The labourers are natives of Puruna Ambodola, Dimiriguda, Raghubari, Indirapada and other villages of the district. During Diwali celebrations on Wednesday, the Odia labourers were bursting crackers which was protested by some locals living near the plant. Accusing the labourers of creating problem in the area, the locals held them captive inside the plant. One of the labourers managed to call up his family and informed them about the incident.

Contacted, Deputy Labour Commissioner Prashant Tripathy said District Labour Officer Pradip Bhoi is inquiring into the matter and has sought intervention of Allepy Police to rescue the workers. Tripathy informed that a case has been filed against the Odia labourers by the locals and vice-versa. Allepey Police informed the DLO that they were trying to broker a compromise between the two groups.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odia workers Rayagada administration Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp