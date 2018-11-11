Home States Odisha

Silver City bids adieu to Goddess Kali

The idols of Goddess Kali were immersed amidst traditional fanfare here on Saturday.

Published: 11th November 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 09:56 AM

Idols of Goddess Kali being taken for immersion in Cuttack on Saturday | Rashmiranjan Mohapatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The idols of Goddess Kali were immersed amidst traditional fanfare here on Saturday.
As many as 72 Kali Puja pandals were set up in the city and the Puja Committees had taken out Medhas in a colourful procession on the traditional immersion route to Devigada. Prior to this the Commissionerate Police had imposed restriction on movement of vehicular traffic from 8 am.

The Kali medhas were taken through College Square, Ranihat, Mangalabag, Howdah Motors square, Mani Sahu Chhak, Mastan Dargha Chhak, Buxi Bazaar Square, Prabhat Cinema Square, Jail Road, Gaurishankar Park, Chaudhury Bazaar, Firingi Bazaar and Tala Telenga Bazaar before reaching Devigada.

Over 25 idols of Goddess Kali were immersed in two artificial ponds constructed by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Kathajodi river bank by 7 pm.

In response to the request of district administration, most of the Puja Committees used traditional musical troupes instead of DJ and also ensured a liquor-free event.According to DCP Akhilesvar Singh, as many as 50 platoons of police force were deployed and the entire route was under CCTV surveillance.

