BJD workers create ruckus at former MP Panda's meeting

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A scuffle broke out between supporters of former MLA Nabin Nanda and BJD workers at Gondia Borpada ground here on Sunday before the start of a public meeting which was attended by former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda.

BJD workers opposed Panda when he was escorted to the meeting venue following which the tussle broke out between them and supporters of Nanda. Police had to intervene to defuse the situation. Later, the unruly BJD workers were whisked away from the meeting place.Addressing the meeting, Panda came down heavily on the State Government and said corruption has become rampant under the BJD rule. He also urged people to unite against corruption and bring a change in Odisha.

Nanda also criticised BJD and blamed the Naveen Patnaik-led Government for lack of development in Dhenkanal Assembly constituency, especially in Gondia. The Government is yet to fulfil the long-standing demand for sub-division status to Gondia, , he said. Talking to mediapersons, Nanda said the public meeting was organised to take up development issues in Gondia. BJD workers opposed Panda and tried to disrupt the meeting, he said.On Saturday, supporters of Nanda had taken out a rally in Gondia to mobilise local support for the public meeting.