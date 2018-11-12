‘Brand Odisha’- Naveen Patnaik's approach to Make-in-Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Make-in-Odisha 2.0 kicked off to an impressive start on Sunday evening with the State Government projecting ‘Brand Odisha’ through an audio-visual presentation on the first-of-its-kind geodesic dome before investors, business leaders and industry captains congregated here from across the globe.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the five-day flagship biennial global investors’ carnival, billed as one of the largest investment summits of the country.Speaking on the occasion, he said Odisha is emerging as a manufacturing hub of eastern India and the Government is working towards developing it as a global hub for industries. Odisha, the land acknowledged for its exquisite art and craft, is now contributing to the growth of the nation through its skilled workforce.

Dedicating the industrial expo to the successful entrepreneurs who are the force behind the rise of Odisha as an industrial powerhouse, he said young men and women are the harbingers of the ‘I am Odisha’ campaign.

The expo focuses on showcasing industrial prowess with most of the industries operating here displaying their success stories of making in Odisha, the Chief Minister said. Claiming that the State witnessed all-round development in the last two decades, he said Odisha topped the Smart City challenge in the country, set global standard in disaster management, played major role in food security and lifted maximum number of people above poverty.

Addressing the FICCI National Executive Committee meeting prior to the inaugural ceremony, Naveen said the State has set Vision 2025 for industrial development in six focus sectors. “Odisha is a pioneer State in skill development, and through ‘Skilled in Odisha’ programme, we are making our youth industry-ready. The average time taken for project approvals in the State has reduced to an average of 20 days,” he maintained. The Chief Minister invited the investors to explore enormous business opportunities offered by Odisha and plan a long-term association with the State.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by spectacular cultural performances involving 200 artists and 50 technicians. Among the key dignitaries who attended the inaugural event included Japan Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu. Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani is slated to address the Business Leadership Summit on Monday.