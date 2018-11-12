Charred body of woman found as parents allege dowry death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 20-year-old married woman was found dead with her body severely burnt at Gandarpur under Nandankanan police limits on Saturday night.The woman, identified as Rashmirekha Jena of Daruthenga, had married Ashish Padhiary of Gandarpur one and a half years back. The couple has a five-month-old daughter.

Police said Rashmirekha’s charred body was found outside her house at about 3 am. Her husband, who works in a seafood factory at Patia, was away on official work on Saturday night. Rashmirekha was in the house with her daughter and in-laws.

There was a heated exchange of words between Rashmirekha and her in-laws over domestic dispute on Saturday night. While the in-laws claimed that she committed suicide, her parents alleged that their daughter was killed, police said.

On Sunday, Rashmirekha’s parents lodged a complaint with police alleging that her in-laws were harassing her demanding ` five lakh dowry. She was beaten up by her in-laws before being set on fire, they said.

Police have not ruled out foul play and said the victim’s husband and in-laws have been detained for interrogation. Further investigation is on, said IIC of Nandankanan police station Rabindranath Meher.