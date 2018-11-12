Home States Odisha

DGP holds meeting to tackle the ongoing conflict between the state police and lawyers

Director General of Police (DGP) Dr R P Sharma on Sunday discussed with agitating advocates and senior police officials to resolve the cops-lawyers’ conflict amicably.

Published: 12th November 2018 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Dr. RP Sharma

DGP Dr R P Sharma during the meeting with police and lawyers | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Director General of Police (DGP) Dr R P Sharma on Sunday discussed with agitating advocates and senior police officials to resolve the cops-lawyers’ conflict amicably.Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, the DGP said a discussion was held with the lawyers and top rank police officials over the issue in a friendly environment. The issue would be resolved very soon keeping in view of the larger interest of the public. “We have moved in a positive direction after making a thorough discussion,” he added.

Orissa High Court Bar Association secretary Satya Brata Mohanty said there was cordial discussion with high rank police officials and a delegation of nine Bar Associations attended the meeting. “The case has been scheduled to be heard in the High Court on Monday and the association will decide its future course of action in its general body meeting scheduled to be held on the day,” he informed.

Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty, DCP Akhilesvar Singh, IG (Headquarters) Asit Panigrahi, president and secretary of Havildar, Constable and Sepoy Mahasangh, presidents and secretaries of Orissa HC Bar Association and its other eight lawyers’ bodies were present in the meeting which lasted for more than three hours.

