Following BJD, BJP's state unit launches Lok Sampark Padyatra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after BJD’s Jan Sampark Yatra, the BJP launched a similar mass contact programme across the State from Sunday.Inaugurating the padayatra in the city, State BJP president Basanta Panda said party workers will meet people and seek their opinion for realising the party’s ‘New Odisha’ dream.

He said the padyatra will be organised at village, panchayat and booth levels for next 15 days. The party will create awareness among the people about various irregularities committed by the BJD Government.

Earlier, the party had decided to organise Lok Sampark Padyatra at the village level from November 1 to 30 and Parivartan Yatra will be held from December 1 to 30. Panda said the BJP workers will continue to fight against the corrupt BJD Government till it was ousted from the State.

State BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty, general secretaries Bhrugu Baxipatra and Prithivi Harichandandan, Dilip Mohanty, Amiya Dash, Jagannath Pradhan and Harekrushna Khuntia also participated in the padayatra.