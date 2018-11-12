Home States Odisha

Naveen asks Centre to probe on Konark vandalism

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday requested the Centre to conduct an inquiry into the replacement of artistic stone carvings at Konark Sun Temple with plain stones.

Published: 12th November 2018 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Konark Sun Temple (File photo/ ENS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday requested the Centre to conduct an inquiry into the replacement of artistic stone carvings at Konark Sun Temple with plain stones.He also asked the Centre to advise the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take appropriate steps immediately for preservation and conservation of this magnificent world heritage monument.Expressing deep concern over the matter, the Chief Minister in a letter to Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma mentioned that the original stone carvings in Konark Sun Temple have been removed and in their place, plain stones have been fixed.

 

“It has been reported that 40 per cent of the artistic stone carvings of the temple has been replaced by the ASI with plain stones. It is a matter of worry and concern for all of us. I have a feeling that the temple deserves more attention from the ASI than what it has got. The ASI needs to focus more on the proper conservation of the Sun Temple and its art and aesthetic values,” Patnaik said.Noting that the temple is masterpiece of creative genius in both conception and realisation, the Chief Minister said the temple represents a chariot of Sun God and is one of the world heritage sites declared by UNESCO.

“It is embellished with sophisticated and refined iconographic depictions of contemporary life and activities. It is the main attraction of domestic and foreign tourists in Odisha,” he added.The Chief Minister said Konark Sun Temple represents the climax of Odishan temple architecture. It symbolises Odia pride and reflects the ethical and emotional expression of the Odia people.

The temple was built in 13th Century AD by King Langula Narasingha Deva with the assistance of 1,200 sculptors. Now only the front temple Jagamohana remains, which is also gradually undergoing decay.
Meanwhile, ASI officials rejected the claims of replacement of artistic stone carvings. “The allegations are baseless. We always carry out our work as per the national conservation policy,” said chief of ASI superintendent Arun Mallick.

